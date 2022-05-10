APSRTC Bus Turns Turtle After Tyre Bursts Near Nellore, One Dead

NELLORE: In a horrific road accident in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday left a woman dead and 15 people injured after the bus they were travelling on overturned and fell into the fields on the side of the highway.

As per reports, the passengers were travelling in an APSRTC bus from Nellore to Tirupati. As they had approached Manubolu village on the Kolkota –Chennai highway, a tyre burst causing the bus to lose control and skidded into the fields next to the highway and overturned.

A senior citizen named Karima died on the spot and 15 people were injured severely. The victims were rushed to different hospitals in Nellore and Gudur for treatment. They were around 33 people travelling on the bus at the time of the accident, sources said.

However, this led to another accident when a lorry which was behind the bus also lost control. Apparently, the lorry driver who was confused at the turn of events applied sudden brakes and lost control of the vehicle which turned turtle on the side of the road. Luckily the driver escaped and had not suffered any injuries.

