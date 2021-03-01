Tractor Tyre Burst Kills Two in Srikakulam

Two people were killed when a tractor tyre exploded in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. This tragic incident happened when the air was being inflated into the tyre. Govinda Rao(42) approached Dasari Suryanarayana shop in Komanapalli due to a puncture in the tractor tyre.

In this context, Suryanarayana repaired the tyre and started to blow air into the tyre. At that moment, the tyre exploded and both of them flew 20 feet away. Suryanarayana died on the spot after being hit by electric wires. Govinda was critically injured in the accident.

Govinda was immediately rushed to Srikakulam RIMS Hospital but died while receiving treatment. Police registered a case and the investigation is on. Family members and relatives of the deceased went into tragedy with this incident.

