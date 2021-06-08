AP: Prostitution Racket Busted In Kurnool, Ring Leader Held

Kurnool: A gang that rented a residential flat to run a brothel to evade suspicion was caught. It is learnt that the neighbors for suspicious after seeing an increasing number of visitors throughout the day.

Police have arrested the prostitution gang operating in the area. As per details, Venkateshwar and Kirti, from Avuladoddi village in Kurnool district's Dhone Mandal, were running a brothel out of a property they rented in State Bank Colony in Kurnool's Madhavinagar neighborhood.

Locals, on the other hand, alerted the authorities. The raids were carried out by the Kurnool 3-town police. Venkateshwar, the ring leader, was detained, while Zakir Hussain was freed. A police report was filed in connection with the incident.

It is learnt that the accused were bringing women from Guntur and Allagadda districts and using them to satisfy clients, according to the police inquiry. The women were counseled and released, it is learnt.

Kirti, one of the brothel owners, is on the run, according to police, and her whereabouts were being traced.