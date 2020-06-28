VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Task Force police seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 50.38 lakh in Visakhapatnam city.

According to reports, taskforce police recovered the money from a person named Grandhi Narasimha Rao, he belongs to Narasapuram of West Godavari District and has been working as a clerk in Jayadevi Jewelers in Narasapuram town.

Task Force police got information over the money shifting from some trusted sources after he was suspiciously moving near the Visakha RTC bus complex. The team, under the command of task force ACP Trinath, detained him and found out that the man was shifting the money to Jayadevi Jewellery in Narasapur.

After interrogating the clerk, he admitted that the owner of Jayadevi Jewellery, Praveen Kumar Jain has sent him to shift the money from Visakhapatnam to Narasapuram.

At the same time, police found that he had a secret code in his phone which is generally used in times of hawala transactions and handed over the case to the Town Town police. Two town police registered a case on the man caught while shifting the money and are investigating him. Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident, AP police on March 23 seized unaccounted cash worth Rs. 49 lakh in Proddatur town of Kadapa district on Saturday.

Police had recovered the money from a Proddatur's gold merchant. The money was recovered by the police during a search operation in Auto.

Police had received information from trusted sources over the shifting on black money and raided the auto in Umesh Chandra circle.