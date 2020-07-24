VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh police rescued a two-year-old boy who was kidnapped in the RTC complex area of Visakhapatnam city at 12.30 pm on July 21.

According to reports, the two-year-old boy Ganesh was abducted by a group of three people when he was sleeping with his parents S Srinu and Bhavani (beggars) on the footpath near a tea stall at RTC complex area of Visakhapatnam.

Locals who observed this have noted down the number on the auto plate. Based on this, Sirimallechettu Srinu who resides in Gopalapatnam railway station area lodged a complaint with the Two Town police.

Police, who registered the case, had launched an investigation, and examined the CCTV footage of the area. During the investigation, it was found that three people who came in the auto-rickshaw had kidnapped the boy and the number of the auto was AP31Y3371.

Based on the auto number, police have taken them into custody, and have seized an auto-rickshaw and 2 mobile phones from the accused.

The accused were identified as Patan Salman Khan (19), Sheikh Subani (19) and Bandaru Roshan Raju (20) of Bangarumetta Muslim Street, Vizianagaram district.

Police found out that the accused have taken the boy to Roshan Raju's house.

As a part of their investigation police found out that they had hatched a plan on July 20 to kidnap the boy, as one of the accused wanted to adopt Ganesh.

Commissioner of Police R K Meena hailed the efforts by the police teams in catching the kidnappers.