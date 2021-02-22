AP Panchayat Polls: YSRCP Activist Murdered By TDP Leaders In Mudumala Village Kadapa

KADAPA: A YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activist Mudumala Bhaskar Reddy (52), was brutally murdered by TDP members on Sunday in Mudumala village, Brahmangarimatham mandal, Maidukuru constituency in YSR Kadapa district.

According to the victim's family members and locals, the YSRCP supporters were unanimously elected as the sarpanches of Mudumala and Palugurallapalle panchayats in the elections held recently.

One Meesala Duggireddy, a TDP leader from Jaukupalle in Palugurallapalle panchayat who was unable to handle the loss over the unanimous win of the YSRCP leader, came with his followers and accosted Bhaskar Reddy between Mudumala and Jaukupalle villages on Sunday. In a fight that ensued, he asked Bhaskar Reddy to compromise and in a fit of rage, the TDP activist hit him hard on the head with an iron rod. After Bhaskar Reddy collapsed, they fled from there.

Bhaskar Reddy's family members immediately reached the spot on getting information about the attack. They called the 108 ambulance and rushed him to Badvel Government Hospital, however he died on the way. His family members filed a complaint with the Brahmangarimatham police, who registered a murder case, and started investigation.

The panchayat elections in the State of Andhra Pradesh ended on Sunday, after the fourth phase of the polls concluded peacefully, barring a few incidents of violence by the opposition TDP leaders across the State. The results of the panchayat polls have dealt a shock to the TDP as its supported candidates lost in almost all the four phases of elections which were held between February 9th to 21st.

