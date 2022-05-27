KRISHNA/ANNAMAYYA DISTRICTS: Nine people were killed in separate road accidents in the districts of Krishna and Annamayya in the State of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Five people were killed and fifteen others injured on Thursday when the auto-rickshaw they were traveling in overturned while trying to overtake another vehicle in the Krishna district, police said. In another accident, a family of four was killed when their vehicle lost control and fell into a lake in Annamayya district.

Around 30 people were going in a truck from Chintalamada of Ghantasala mandal to attend a wedding function in Pedaprolu village in Mopidevi Mandal. The driver Bathu Ramakrishna was driving at high speed when he lost control and the truck overturned trying to overtake another vehicle on National Highway 216 A at Kasha Nagar. Three women and a man died on the spot in the accident and 15 others were injured in the accident. They were rushed to Machilipatnam government hospital. While B Koteswaramma (55), B Ramana(45), and K Venkatesh (68) died on the spot, G Vijaya(48) and Madhava Rao died while undergoing treatment.

In another accident, a family of four including two children was killed. Gangireddy who hails from Reddivaripalle, Nimmanapalle mandal in Annamayya district had first attended a wedding along with his family members on Wednesday evening in Palamaner. Anxious to attend the housewarming function at his sister's house, he left in a car with his family on Thursday morning. As he was about to reach Madanapalle in another 5 minutes, he lost control of the car and it collided with the culvert near Meravapalle Cheruvu and plunged into the lake. Gangireddy (40) along with his wife Madhupriya (28), daughter Khushita Reddy (5) and son Devansh Reddy (3) were killed in the incident.

