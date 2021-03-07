AP Man Kills Siblings Over Family Dispute In Ranasthalam

A man murdered his brother and sister over family disputes in Ranasthalam Mandal in Srikakulam District. Gorle Rama Krishna a resident of Ramachandrapuram village has been having family quarrels with his elder sister Jayamma and elder brother Sanyasi Rao for some time. Rama Krishna, who had developed a grudge in his brother had committed the atrocity on Sunday.

As per the police reports, Sanyasi Rao was working in the cattle field. His younger brother who came from behind had stabbed while Jayamma, who had come to revolt against the attacks had also been stabbed. The two died on the spot after collapsing in a pool of blood.

Upon receiving the information, the police came to the spot and are investigating the incident and the circumstances that led to the brutal act. The locals who witnessed the murder have been shocked and expressed their concern.

Also Read: Activist Varavara Rao Released On Bail After Being Discharged From Nanavati Hospital