GUNTUR URBAN: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha condemned the brutal murder of a B.tech student, Nalla Ramya in Guntur town and termed it as 'unfortunate'. Speaking to the media after visiting the Government Hospital where the body of the victim was kept, she said that the Guntur police has already launched a manhunt for the killer and that preliminary evidence was also collected regarding the incident.

She said that the accused would be severely punished and that no one had a right to kill a woman. She said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was shocked to learn of the incident and expressed sympathies with the family. She said that justice would be delivered to Ramya's family and that everyone was requesting that the accused should be hanged. Steps would be taken to ensure that such punishments were meted out for those who committed such heinous acts, the Home Minister stated.

Accused will be punished: APWC Chairperson Vasireddy Padma

AP State Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy visited the Guntur GGH to see the body of Ramya. Speaking to the media after talking to the victim's family, she said that the incident of Ramya's murder was very painful and the accused would be severely punished. She said that they had spoken to the Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez and requested that the accused be arrested and punished.

The murder took place at Paramayakunta on Kakani Road in Guntur town. Ramya a third-year engineering student studying in a private college was brutally murdered by an unidentified assailant in broad daylight who fled from the scene. She was said to have been stabbed more than six times in the abdomen and throat and had died on the way to the hospital. Police seized the cell phone of the victim hoping to find any vital information in the murder case. However, the phone was locked and was sent for unlocking.

Police suspect a possible love affair could have led to the murder. However, her friends said that according to the details given by the police, they had no idea of such an affair. Meanwhile, parents and relatives of the student are demanding the immediate arrest of the killer and ensure severe punishment be meted out to him.

After receiving the information, the police shifted the body to Guntur Government Hospital. Urban SP Arif Hafeez also visited the hospital to see the body and spoke to the family members. Police are searching for the accused around the city limits. More details regarding this incident will be known only after the cell phone is unlocked.