Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Monday visited Ramulamma, her sister and nephew from Vizianagaram who suffered critical injuries in the petrol attack and are being treated at KGH.

AMC Principal PV Sudhakar inquired about the health condition of the victims. Padma assured that the AP government would stand by the victim in difficult times.

She also said that better treatment was being provided while adding that plastic surgery had also been completed. The victim has suffered lack of confidence and is in a depressed state following the incident.

Andhra Pradesyh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded immediately after the incident and the accused was taken into police custody, she said.

AP Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma suggested that an internal grievance committee be set up immediately in every organization where women work. Speaking to reporters at the AU Platinum Jubilee Conference Hall on Monday, she said the committee would conduct an impartial inquiry when women face problems and stand by the victims.