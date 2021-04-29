AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State government has decided to hand over the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) 2016 scam case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). State Home Principal Secretary Kumar Vishwajeet Wednesday issued orders to this effect.

A case under Sections 403, 406, 409, 420 of IPC was registered in 2016 at Kadapa One Town Police Station under CC No. 137/2016 on charges of misappropriation of Rs 1.64 crore at the EPF Kadapa Regional Office.

The CBI Hyderabad Regional Office registered a case in 2017 in this regard. The government has decided to hand over the investigation of the case to the CBI as two investigating agencies should conduct an investigation over one crime.

The state government has notified the CBI to hand over the investigation of the case under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act-1946 under which the CBI is governed.

The EPFO received complaints against few employees in March and April 2018 and after it conducted an internal enquiry and reported the findings to the CBI on September 29. The misappropriation of money took place from 2011 to 2015 where the claims of employees of APSDCL were deposited into the accounts of the accused.

The CBI alleged that the accused submitted forged bank passbooks, credited false claims and falsified data in the claim forms. As per reports 62 fraudulent claims were detected, where a wrongful loss was caused to the EPFO.

Also Read: Madanapalle Double Murder: Accused Couple Granted Bail