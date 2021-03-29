AP CM YS Jagan Shocked Over Vizianagaram Road Mishap 

March 29, 2021

The Tirupati Police has solved the mystery behind the burglary at Sri Govindaraja Swamy. A minor was involved in the case. According to the police, on 26th March, an unidentified boy entered the temple and managed to stay back in the temple hiding behind the hundi. He tried to open the hundi but failed in his attempt to steal money. He stayed in the temple for the entire night and the next morning, he left the temple.