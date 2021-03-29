AP CM YS Jagan Shocked Over Vizianagaram Road Mishap
A major road accident occurred on Monday at Sunkaripeta in Vizianagaram district. Five people were killed on the spot after two APSRTC buses collided with a lorry carrying gas cylinders. Many people were severely injured in the accident. The police and locals immediately rushed the injured to the hospital.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inquired about the Vizianagaram accident. Authorities said that the road accident was caused after a lorry with gas cylinders collided with the RTC buses. AP CM YS Jagan expressed his deep condolences to the families of the dead in the accident. The chief minister directed the authorities to provide better medical services to the injured.
Also Read: Vizianagaram Road Accident: RTC Bus Drivers, Passengers Among Dead