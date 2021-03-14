AP CM YS Jagan Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia For Nuzvid Accident Victims

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the road accident, which left six people dead,and seven injured in Nuzvid mandal at Krishna district on Sunday. The Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each to the bereaved family. He also instructed the district officials to provide the best medical treatment for the injured persons.

On Sunday, six people belonging to Lion Tanda in Nuzvid mandal were killed and about seven others were injured in a ghastly road accident that took place in in Gollapalli village near Nuzvid mandal in Krishna district, when a lorry rammed the auto rickshaw they were travelling in. Police rushed to the accident spot and started rescue operations. The seven people injured in the road accident were rushed to the government hospital in Vijayawada. A case has been filed and a search for the lorry driver is currently underway, Nuzvid police said.

