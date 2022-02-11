AP CID Arrest TDP MLC T Ashok Babu For Submitting Fake Education Certificates

GUNTUR: Telugu Desam Party (TDP ) Member of Legislative Council T. Ashok Babu was arrested by the CID on Friday morning on charges of forgery and submitting fake certificates about his educational qualifications.

According to CID officials, Ashok Babu while serving as Assistant Commercial Officer, had submitted a fake certificate saying that he had studied B.Com. Apart from giving false information to some officials, he had also resorted to tampering with records, they alleged. A case under Sections 477A, 465, and 420 of the IPC were registered against Ashok Babu.

An employee, Meher Kumar had complained against Ashok Babu in the Lokayukta. The Lokayukta received a report from the Special Chief Commercial Tax Officer.

The Joint Commissioner of State Tax Geeta Madhuri complained to the CID against Ashok Babu for submitting fake certificates during his employment. According to Geeta Madhuri’s complaint, CID officials registered a case against Ashok Babu.

In August 2021, the Lokayukta directed that the Ashok Babu case be handed over to the CID. The Lokayukta said in the order that they should also bring to their notice what steps have been taken so far. CID officials also said that MLC Ashok Babu had given false information in the election affidavit stating that he was a graduate.

Watch: TDP MLC Ashok Babu Arrested

