Anu Malik a Serial Sexual Predator: Indian Idol Singer Sona Mohapatra's Sensational Revelation

The ‘Me Too’ movement brought some of the most shocking revelations including the allegation from Sona Mohapatra against Anu Malik. Mohapatra accused Anu Malik of sexual misbehaviour. The fact that Malik was still part of Indian Idol has upset her and left her in shock.

Anu Malik made an appearance as one of the guests in the Indian Idol season 12. Mohapatra was upset that such people are still given opportunities in the industry and they face no issues. Calling him a 'serial sexual predator,’ she reminded everyone of what Malik had done.

Mohapatra’s tweet regarding Anu Malik came after the veteran actress’ Rekha’s appearance in the show. She praised the actress and showered her with many beautiful compliments while also talking about her disappointment in the show for keeping Anu Malik in the panel.

"Happy to see #Rekha, a fine artist & sparkling woman giving a boost to a sad music reality show on social media. Why sad? What would U call a show that kept a known serial sexual predator & pervert on its payroll year after year? Anu Malik. Doesn't even deserve a hashtag, #India,” wrote Mohapatra in a tweet.

Anu Malik judged Indian Idol for a long time but after the allegations, he was replaced. As of now Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar are judging the show. The investigation went on against Malik in the sexual misconduct case but later all the charges against him were dropped National Commission For Women (NCW) as there was no enough evidence.

The MeToo movement had many women from the film and television industry opening up about their experience. They shared the incidents that happened with them. Sona Mohapatra was also one of the many who came forward to open up about their experience. Along with her, Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit also accused Malik of sexual misconduct.