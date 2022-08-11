Annamayya Dt: In a horrendous incident, a woman beheaded her daughter-in-law’s head and walked into the police station with her severed head in the Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place in broad daylight on Thursday noon at K Ramapuram in Rayachoti mandal in the district.

As per reports, the woman named Subbamma had cut off the head of her daughter-in-law identified as Vasundhara ( 35), upset over her alleged affair with another man and also related property issues.

Locals who saw a disheveled Subbamma walking with the severed head in a plastic cover were shocked, and so were the policemen when she walked into the station and showed them the contents of the cover. This is the first such incident in the history of this police station and in Rayachoti, locals said. Onlookers recorded a video of the woman who was seen walking with her head placed in a black cover and filled with blood.

Initial reports state that the Vasundhara who was a widow had two children. Her husband bequeathed a house and other properties in her name. She was said to be having an affair with another man. Subbamma was upset that she was going to give the house and properties to the other man and hatched a plan to eliminate her. She is said to have killed her with the help of Vasundhara's husband's brother named Chandu and murdered the woman on Thursday afternoon. Local police immediately rushed to Vasundhara's house to find her body lying in a pool of blood. A case was registered and the police have taken Subbamma and Chandu into custody and are investigating further.

Also Read: Student Injured Badly as Ceiling Plaster Falls on Him in IIIT Basara Hostel