Annamayya District: YSRCP Leader, Former Sarpanch Done To Death

Just a week after a Hindupur YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader was killed, a former sarpanch of Mysuruvaripalle panchayat in Railway koduru mandal of Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh and YSRCP leader Diviti Rammohan (50) was done to death on Saturday.

As per reports, the YSRCP leader was sitting on the veranda of his home in Shantinagar, when two unidentified men wearing masks attacked him. They stabbed him with knives and fled on a two-wheeler even before Rammohan's wife Vijayalakshmi came out of the house. Vijayalakshmi works as an Anganwadi teacher in Shantinagar. They have two daughters and one son. Police arrived at the scene, and sent his body for post-mortem. Government Whip Koramutla Srinivasulu reached the government hospital and met the family members and condemned the death of Rammohan.

He said that no matter who the accused are or what party they belong to no one would be spared, he warned. He spoke to Circle Inspector Vishwanath Reddy and advised that the police should take measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in Railway Kodur, which has been peaceful for the past twenty years. The victim had previously worked as a journalist in various media channels. Railway Koduru Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Reports suggest that one person had surrendered at the police station confessing to the murder of the YSRCP leader.

Further details are awaited…

