In a tragic incident, a young man attacked a girl with a knife. The incident took place in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. According to the police, a young man named Srikanth attacked Priyanka, a volunteer from Perry Street, with a knife. Later, he also tried to commit suicide. The girl was immediatedly rushed to KGH hospital. She sustained severe injuries to the neck and is under the supervision of ENT doctors; Priyanka's condition is said to be serious.

A case has been filed and police are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind Srikanth taking such a serious step. According to the reports, Priyanka and Srikanth are said to be in love from quite a few days.

A few days ago, Varalakshmi was murdered by Akhil Sai in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam. Akhil Sai, jilted by Varalakshmi allegedly attacked the girl with a blade and she died on the spot. The accused was arrested within three hours of the crime.