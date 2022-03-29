ANANTAPUR: A YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activist named Boya Sridhar (40) of Shekshanupalli, Uravakonda mandal of Anantapur district was brutally murdered and killed on Sunday, but his death was made to look like an accident, his father alleged. This had come to light after the body was sent to post mortem and the report confirmed that he was hacked with sharp weapons and his body thrown on the road.

Getting into details the Sridhar was the son of Shekshanupalli Sarpanch Boya Linganna and his wife Mallika had worn the MPTC seat in the year 2014. Manohar Naidu, a local TDP leader implicated Sridhar in the murder case of his brother in 2015. Sridhar's family left for Shettur as per the instructions of the elders to prevent any further riots in the village. There Sridhar set up a fertilizer shop and was living peacefully with his family.

In the Mandal elections held last year, Sridhar's father Linganna won as the Shekshanupalli Sarpanch again. The TDP leader Manohar Naidu developed ill will on Sridhar and allegedly hatched a plan to kill him and kept watch on his movements. Sridhar participated in a meeting with fertilizer company representatives in Anantapur on Sunday and returned on his two-wheeler on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kalyanadurgam police were informed that a man was killed in a road accident at Kaluvapalli. Police reached the spot and identified the body as Sridhar's and shifted his body for postmortem. The postmortem report which came out on Monday revealed that Sridhar did not die due to accident injuries but was hacked to death with strong weapons. Meanwhile, Linganna alleged that TDP leader Manohar Naidu along with his followers chased Sridhar in a car, attacked him with sickles, and brutally killed him. He said they tried to make it look like a road accident so that no one would suspect anything. Police have registered a case based on his father Linganna’s complaint and are investigating.

