Anantapur: Senior Municipal Staffer Held For Pushing Young Girls Into Prostitution

ANANTAPUR: A works inspector named Kunthuru Madhav Reddy (59) working for the Anantapur Municipality was arrested on Wednesday, for luring young and poor girls on false promises of jobs and pushing them into prostitution.

Getting into details DISHA DSP Arla Srinivasulu said that the accused who was supposed to retire in November 2021 and was earning a handsome salary, however, was also into luring poor, middle-class girls struggling financially and pushing them into prostitution by exploiting their weaknesses. He has been indulging in these activities for many years and was finally arrested by the DISHA police after a victim went straight to the DSP’s office and complained about him. He had tried to give her a lift on his two-wheeler and misbehaved with the victim.

It is reported that though he was an employee in the Anantapur Municipality, he never worked. In fact, he would supply innocent girls to people, and with money got from ill-gotten gains he would distribute it to his higher-ups. He further expanded his business by making it easier for others to book girls online. It is reported that Police in other states have registered cases against him and sent him to jail. He was also arrested in 2008 for these activities and was suspended twice from service. Employees in the municipal administration openly say that a senior officer who worked at the time was paid Rs 50 lakh and a superintendent Rs 1 lakh so that he could get his job back after returning from jail.

DISHA DSP Srinivasulu stated that a girl who escaped from the trap set by Madhava Reddy directly reported the matter to them. Based on her complaint, a case was registered on the 9th of this month. Madhav Reddy was arrested on Wednesday 13th of October, near Prasannayapalli railway station in the suburbs. Cases were registered against the accused under the POSCO Act, SC and ST Atrocities Acts and he was sent to remand for 15 days on the orders of the judge.

DISA DSP suggested that the victims who were earlier trapped by the accused should come forward boldly and complain about the injustice done to them. Srinivasulu also assured that their details would be kept confidential.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Woman Blackmails Electrician Over His Nude Videos, Case Booked