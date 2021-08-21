Anantapur Priest Falls to Death in Singanamala

A tragic incident happened at Anathapur, a priest fell from the hill and died on Saturday.

As per details, papaya, a priest, went to pray the Gampamallayya Swami in Ananthpur's Shinganamala Mandal, which is located in the forest amid steep hills. Papaya slipped on the hill and fell from over a height of 100 feet, he died on the spot

