ANANTAPUR Road Accidents : Seven people were killed and more than fifteen severely injured in two separate road accidents on National Highway No. 44 in the early hours of Friday. The accidents happened 9 km apart at Pamidi and Midthur early in the morning in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

In the first accident at around 5:30 in the morning, a lorry coming from Kurnool hit an autorickshaw carrying agricultural labourers, while turning near Pamidi-NH-44 junction. Five women labourers died on the spot, while fifteen of the others were grievously injured. They were shifted to Gooty, Kurnool and Anantpur Government Hospitals for treatment. They were said to be going to Peddavadagur from Garladinne Mandal for agricultural work. Police said that they were going in the wrong route when the accident happened.

The deceased have been identified as Sankaramma (48), Nagaveni (40), Chowdamma (35), Savithri (41), and Subbamma (45). They were Koppalakonda village in Garladinne Mandal.

Meanwhile, the second accident happened at 6:30 AM in the morning hours when a speeding car proceeding from Anantapur to Kurnool hit two pedestrians at Midthur village in Peddavadgur while they were crossing the national highway.

The two deceased were identified as Yakobu (60) and Chakali Narayanaswamy (62) police said. The car bore a Karnataka registration number plate, Peddavadagur Sub-Inspector Ramesh said.

