VISAKHAPATNAM: Two persons were killed on the spot and three sustained severe injuries after two concrete beams of an under-construction flyover on the Anandapuram-Anakapalli stretch near Puppala Junction in Visakhapatnam district, crashed on their vehicles on Tuesday evening. The two vehicles–a container truck and a car were smashed after a part of the bridge fell on the vehicles as per initial reports.

The flyover is being constructed as a part of the six-lane project by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Scheme. Anakapalle DSP Sravani said that two people, who were on the front seat of the car were killed instantly while three women on the back seat sustained severe injuries. The tanker truck driver and cleaner were rescued by the police.As the beam had fallen behind the driver's cabin they escaped with severe injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Satish Kumar (35) of Sriharipuram and Sushanth Mohanty (38) of Arilova in Vizag city. The wives of Kumar and Mohanty –Sunita and Lakshmi and Mohanty’s aunt Damayanti, were rescued by the police and sent to the hospital for treatment. The police had a tough time extricating the bodies from the car. The mishap took place when they were returning from Anakapalle after a temple visit. Anakapalli YSRCP MLA Gudivada Amarnath had rushed to the site and oversaw the relief activities.

Bhopal-based DBL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dilip Buildcon which is a private road construction company was given the contract for the Anandapuram Anakapalli Highways. Police have started investigating the cause of the mishap and as to how the beam had suddenly collapsed.

