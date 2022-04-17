ANAKAPALLI: Narsipatnam police on Saturday has filed a case against former MLA and TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on charges of obstructing a police of the Sub Inspector rank who was on duty from performing his duty and also abusing the police in a derogatory way.

The police registered a case under sections 353, 304, 305, 188, and 204 of the Indian Penal Code and the CrPC.

As per reports, the local leaders were conducting the Maridimamba festival and were staging a procession of the local deity. When the procession went beyond the stipulated time after 11 pm, the police had asked them to wind up. Ayyanna Patrudu is said to have told the police that they would continue with the procession come what may. This led to an altercation between the former Minister and the Police, and he is allegedly said to have pushed the cops and abused them in derogatory language.

The Narsipatnam police took the remarks made by Ayyanna seriously and later filed a case.

Also, when Ayyanna Patrudu had gone to meet ASP Manikanta Chandolu for seeking permission for the Maridimamba festival, as the celebrations were not held for two years due to the COVID pandemic. Ayyanna is said to have spoken sarcastically to the senior police officer.

This is not the first time that a case was foisted against the TDP leader for abusing the police. In June 2020, Visakhapatnam rural police had booked the former minister under the Nirbhaya Act for a speech where he verbally abused a woman municipal commissioner, even threatening to strip her.

In September last year, Guntur police had registered a case against him for making certain remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He was also booked following clashes between TDP and YSRCP workers at Undavalli. The Narsipatnam police had booked Patrudu for his alleged abusive and derogatory comments against the Chief Minister in February this year.

