Ambani Bomb Scare: Sachin Waze Destroyed Evidence in a Bribery Case in 2018   

The Suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze who was arrested earlier for his alleged involvement in the Ambani bomb scare case was once again found guilty of a crime committed in 2018. The officer was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to a report from the Vasai police’s crime branch, Waze was chargesheeted in 2018. It was alleged that he had destroyed facts and proofs in an extortion case. But at that time, Waze was not in the police force. He was suspended for his involvement in the custodial death of Khwaja Yunus. It was in June 2020, that he was reassigned.

In 2018, Waze was chargesheeted but never arrested. He was able to get anticipatory bail and that is why he was not arrested, plus the trail has also not begun.

The case information suggests that a real estate developer complained to Vasai police station in 2017. He shared that a group of assailants were forcing him to give money and regularly blackmailed him. They threatened to destroy his Naigaon project. Dr Anil Yadav (42) and Amol Patil (46) were named in the case.

The gang allegedly collected information regarding the developers and later used this info to threaten them. In his complaint, the developer alleged that he was threatened at gunpoint. The gang demanded Rs 25 lakh extortion, failing to pay this amount will result in his death. The developer somehow gave them Rs 2 lakh.

One of the main accused in this case, Anil Yadav was allegedly helped by Waze. It was said that Waze helped Yadav run away and also destroy proofs. In 2017, he helped Yadav flee to Ghaziabad and also destroyed his cellphone to ensure he is not traced.

Ambani Case:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a Mumbai cop Sachin Waze on Sunday for his alleged role in the Mukesh Ambani Bomb threat case. According to the report, Waze had planted the Bomb laden car that belonged to Mansukh Hiran in front of Mukesh Ambani’s house.