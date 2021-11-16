Amazon Under Radar For Allegedly Selling Ganja in Guise of Curry Leaves

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) must investigate accusations that Amazon is being used to sell marijuana, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The traders' body's secretary-general, Praveen Khandelwal, held a press conference seeking an NCB investigation into accusations of marijuana being sold on Amazon in Madhya Pradesh.

In relation to the case, two individuals were nabbed with 20 kg of marijuana by MP Police on Sunday at a roadside cafe in Bhind district. During questioning, the pair is said to have admitted to using Amazon to transport marijuana from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

"They had already sourced almost one tonne (1,000 kg) of ganja utilizing the platform, Amazon in the previous four months." Bhind DSP Manoj Kumar Singh informed that monetary transactions of Rs 1.10 crore had taken place in the last four months.

According to Singh, the two are members of a "drug-dealing gang." Now the police are looking for "another four identified and six unidentified accused" in the case. Investigators believe the leader trafficked marijuana to operatives in Bhind (MP), Agra (UP), Delhi, Gwalior (MP), and Kota under the pretext of curry leaves (kadi Patta).