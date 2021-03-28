Amalapuram B tech Student Repeatedly Rapes Girl, Blackmails Her With Private Videos

A third-year Engineering student was arrested by the police for threatening a 17-year-old girl saying he would upload private pictures of her on social networking sites. The incident took place in the East Godavari district.

A per the details available, a third-year B.Tech student cheated a girl in the name of love and allegedly raped her several times. The Amalapuram police registered a case. DSP B Apparao, in-charge of 'Disha' police station, along with CI G Suresh Babu said that Mani Venkata Satyanarayana from Kovvur, West Godavari district is pursuing her third year B tech course from a private engineering college in Rajanagaram. He met a 17-year-old girl through Instagram and both of them exchanged their phone numbers and started talking over the phone frequently.

The girl completely fell for the boy who used to visit Amalapuram frequently. She alleged that he sexually assaulted her many times and threatened her that he would share private pictures of her on social media handles and would also kill her parents if she revealed anything to anyone. For a few days, the girl kept quiet but after some time, she revealed the matter to her parents and they lodged a complaint at the Rajanagaram police station on March 12.

The DSP said that the police has registered a case under the POCSO Act and the case was transferred to the Amalapuram police station on March 13. Later, under the supervision of DSP Y. Madhava Reddy, CI G. Sureshbabu conducted an investigation. In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the boy raped the girl many times. So, the case was transferred to the 'Disha' Police Station for further investigation.

DSP Appa Rao said that Mani, an engineering student used to come to Amalapuram and would book a room in a lodge. He would take the girl to the room and sexually assault her. This continued for many days. Finally, the girl told everything to her parents. On Friday, Mani was arrested and the police seized Mani's bike, toy gun, mobile, and also the mobile used by the girl. The police have sent the objects to the forensic department for further details. Police said that they are going to investigate the case from all the possible angles to know if any other person is involved in the case.