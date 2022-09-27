BAPATLA/BHADRACHALAM: An excursion trip turned tragic after three students drowned in a rivulet on Monday morning. The incident took place at the Sokuleru Vagu in Chinthuru Mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh .

As per reports, the management of Anugna High School from Desaipeta, in Vetalapalem mandal of Bapatla district had taken a group of 10th class students for an excursion trip to Bhadrachalam and Araku by bus. After the visit to Bhadrachalam, they started for Chinthuru on Monday morning. They reached Sokuleru View Point situated on Bhadrachalam - Maredumilli Road. A few students got into the rivulet waters. However three of them Gummadi Jayasri, Suvarna Kamala and Geethanjali (all 14 years of age) could not estimate the depth of the waters and one of them fell into the waters. The other two tried to reach out to her hand and all the three drowned in the deep waters.

A pall of gloom descended in the village and school at Desaipeta after people got the tragic news of the death of the three students. Geethanjali was the only daughter of Venkat Reddy who was working in a private firm in Vijayawada.Venkat Reddy’s wife was suffering from heart ailment and he was worried as to how to reveal the death of their only child to the mother. Suvarna Kamala’s father Gouri Ravikumar was a weaver and stated that he got to know the news of his daughter’s death only through journalists.Jayasri’s father Seshagiri was small trader living in Nayinapalli. How could the management be so irresponsible, he bemoaned, after his second child met with a watery grave.

Chinthuru police have questioned the school staff and students and filed a case.

