Aleru AEO Office Employee Robbed After Miscreants Throw Chilli Powder Into Her Eyes

A female agricultural extension officer was deceived and her gold chain was snatched away by two men in Nellikuduru Mandal of Mahabubabad District.

Prathiba from Nellikuduru is working as an AEO in Aleru. On Thursday afternoon, while she was engaged in her office work at farmer’s venue two men came and introduced themselves.

They said that they stay in Narsimhulagudem and inquired about the cultivation of the crop and left the place. The two talented men were back after a while. They sprayed chili powder into Prathiba’s eyes and snatched her chain and disappeared.

Immediately, the victim lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered and the investigation is on.

