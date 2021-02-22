Alcoholic Son Stabs Mother To Death With A Screwdriver In Heart-Wrenching Tragedy

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man in Delhi allegedly stabbed his mother to death over money to buy liquor. It’s the terrible Sunday night in the Khajoori Khas area of Delhi the incident took place. The accused has been identified as Sushil Pandey. He used a screwdriver to stab his 64-year-old mother, Ram Lalli Devi.

The Delhi police have arrested the heartless murderer and started an investigation into the matter. In another incident, a 24-year-old son of a jeweller allegedly murdered his mother and looted valuables worth over one crore rupees in Aligarh. According to the police, jeweller Kuldeep Verma's son Yogesh, a commerce graduate, was living separately in rented accommodation for the past six months after he tied a knot with a married woman, Sonam, against his parents' wishes. He was also jobless. He had asked his mother Kanchan for money on several occasions but she refused.

The accused, Yogesh, and his three associates, including two women, were arrested on Sunday. Stolen gold, diamond, and silver jewellery was recovered from them. Facing financial issues, Yogesh chalked a plan to loot his own house. His wife, Sonam, friend, Tanuj Chaudhary, and Tanuj`s girlfriend, Shehjal Chauhan, were all part of the plot.