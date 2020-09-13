HYDERABAD: In an unfortunate incident, an elderly woman was killed by her son when she refused to give money to buy liquor for him. The incident happened at NTR Colony in Rebbena mandal centre on Sunday morning.

The deceased was 60-year-old Nanaveni Shankaramma, said Rebbena sub-inspector Deekonda Ramesh, as reported bya daily. She worked as a daily wage earner and her son 39-year-old Linganna is a jobless person and an alcoholic.

Police said that Shankaramma had sustained serious head injuries when Linganna thrashed her with a large stick on Saturday evening when she refused to give him money. She was immediately taken to a government hospital in Asifabad, where she died while undergoing treatment on Sunday at around 6 am.

Police said that he was released on bail recently and started harassing his mother. His wife had left him too due to the alcohol abuse.

Rebbena Inspector S Satheesh visited the crime spot. A case has been registered against Linganna which was filed by the daughter-in-law. Probe is on.