Bhuma Akhila Priya Bail Petition Rejected, To Spend Sankranti In Jail?

HYDERABAD: In a setback to former minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya, the Secunderabad court on Monday denied bail in the Bowenpally kidnapping case. The court also ordered her to be in police custody till January 13 in the petition filed by the police.

Akhila Priya, who is the prime accused in the case was arrested in the kidnap case of three brothers including a sportsperson Naveen Rao who are said to be related to the PA of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao.

In addition to the kidnap charges, Akhila Priya was slapped with dacoity charges, which further reduced the chances of her getting bail.

On Friday, the police filed a counter-affidavit before the court, strongly opposing the grant of bail to Akhila Priya who was declared as prime accused. The police said that as the accused was influential, both politically and financially, there was scope of her threatening witnesses if she was given bail.

After hearing the police and the counsel, the court on Friday had directed the prison authorities to submit a report informing it about the health condition of the petitioner accused. Details are awaited.

Meanwhile, special teams of the Hyderabad City Police are on the lookout for Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram who is absconding and is said to be hiding in Karnataka.

Praveen Rao, Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao were allegedly kidnapped by a gang of 15 to 20 persons and whisked away from their Bowenpally residence on Tuesday night before being let off at Kokapet on the city outskirts in the wee hours of Wednesday. The police had arrested Akhila Priya and another suspect AV Subba Reddy on Wednesday. Initially the FIR mentioned Akhila Priya as Accused Number 2 while Subba Reddy was A1, but was later made the prime suspect in the case.