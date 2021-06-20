AIADMK Leader Manikandan Arrested for Rape Of Malaysian-Tamil Actress

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK Minister M Manikandan was arrested by the Chennai Police in Bengaluru for allegedly raping and forcibly aborting a Malaysian actress of Tamil descent, on Sunday.

The complaint was lodged two weeks ago at the women’s police station in Adyar where the Malaysian-Tamil actress said that she was in a relationship with Manikandan since 2017. Manikandan, who was the former Information Technology Minister under the AIADMK government, was introduced to her during a meeting and had stated that he was interested in making investments in Malaysia and befriended her. This led to a relationship that lasted for more than five years. However, he refused to marry her. The victim, who has also acted in a few Tamil films, alleged that Manikandan had impregnated her three times and then forced her to abort with the help of a doctor who was his friend when he was a minister at that time.

Her private photos were taken and that he had threatened her using them, she stated in her complaint to the police. The actress named Chandini and whose real name was Shantini Theva, said that she was not afraid of his threats and that he had ruined her life. She also shared pictures of her with the AIADMK leader which is going viral on social media. These photographs were submitted to the police and also proof of Manikandan threatening her.

The AIADMK leader was booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rape charges, causing miscarriage, and cheating. The actress has acted in movies like Nadadigal and Vaagai Sooda Vaa. Currently, she is part of the upcoming film named PUBG.

