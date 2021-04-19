Ahmedabad Police Raid Massage Parlour, Bust Prostitution Racket 

Ahmedabad police busted a prostitution racket. The task police identified a prostitution den running under the name Golden Spa. It is learned that the primary accused is on the run after learning about the task force raid.

According to the details, the task force police received information about the racket and they raided the Golden Spa located on the second floor of Business Complex in Ahmedabad. Several young women and girls who were caught red-handed were engaged in illegal activities at the spa.

The police identified that the massage centre was just a name. Several people, including three spa operators, have been arrested. The main accused, Jignesh is said to be on run. The police seized mobile phones of the arrested young women and some cash during the raid.