Ahmedabad Man Arrested For Online Harassment Of A Girl

Recently a native of Ahmedabad was arrested for harassing a woman on a social media platform. The cybercrime department arrested the man who was later identified as 26-year-old Kaushik Parmar. There has been an increase in the number of crime cases involving social media. Young children fall prey to the traps laid by people on social media platforms.

Similar case happened in Ghatlodia of Ahmedabad in Gujarat where a man was caught for harassing a woman on a social media platform. The victim was an 18-year-old girl. The problem started when the girl accepted a friend request on Facebook.

She received a request from a person named Aasha Oad. As soon as she accepted the request, she saw her pictures that were uploaded on the account. There were also some indecent videos on the account.

The girl was not just pressured by the fact that her indecent pictures were now available online but also that the man started sending filthy messages to her relatives. The victim and her mother came to the police station to register a complaint. The case was filed and police started investigating for the person.

Upon arresting the person, they realized that the man behind the Facebook account was using an alias. His name is Kaushik Parmar (26) who used ‘Aasha Oad’ as his name on Facebook.

During the investigation Parmar confessed to the crimes and said that he got all the pictures from the time when the daughter and mother were working for him.

Such cases happen every day where people use social media platforms to harass a person. The police warned everybody to be careful and have a check of whose friend request you are accepting. If you find yourself in a similar situation, immediately report it to the police or to the cyber crime department.