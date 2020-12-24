Agrigold Scam: Rs 4K Crore Worth Assets, Including Haailand Amusement Park Attached By ED

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 4,109 crore, spread across various states, in the Agrigold money laundering case, the agency said on Thursday.

The attached assets include 2,809 landed properties, Haailand Amusement Park in the name of Arka Leisure and Entertainments Private Limited in Andhra Pradesh (spread over 48 acres) and shares of various companies, plants and machinery," the ED said in a statement.

The assets attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are located in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The ED initiated a probe into the matter after going through various police FIRs filed against the accused in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka for allegedly duping about 32 lakh investors after funds worth Rs 6,380 crore were collected from them.

Agri Gold Group of Companies, three main promoters, Avva Venkata Rama Rao, Avva Venkata S Narayana Rao and Avva Hema Sundara Vara Prasad were arrested by the ED on Tuesday and sent to 14 -days Judicial custody.