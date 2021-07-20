West Godavari Crime News: In a fatal domestic quarrel between an aged couple, the husband was killed, while his wife is in a critical condition after they attacked each other with a pestle used for grinding. The incident took place at Gollakoderu in Palakoderu mandal of West Godavari district on Monday, police said.

As per reports the elderly couple Kanumuri Vijayarama Raju (80) and Saraladevi (70) were staying on the third floor of Sanjana apartments in Gollalakoderu. It was a second marriage for both of them and they were to have frequent quarrels over petty issues. The two had an altercation on Monday morning.

As per the neighbours' version, she wanted to go to her relative's house as there was a wedding in the family and stay there for a month. The husband said that he would go stay in his son’s house. This led to a war of words and in a fit of rage, they both attacked each other with a pestle and hit each other. Both were seriously injured and the man is said to have died first. After sustaining severe injuries the wife fell down unconscious.

A close relative living on the fourth floor of the same apartment came to know about the incident and broke open the door to see them in a pool of blood. With the help of neighbours he took them both to a hospital in Bhimavaram, where Vijayaramaraju was declared dead and Saraladevi was stated to be in a critical condition and is currently being treated in the ICU. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

