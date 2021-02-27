After Tiff With Wife, Tailor Slits His Throat To End Life In Jeedimetla

A 35-year-old man attempted to commit suicide by slitting his throat in Jeedimetla on Friday. The police said Naresh, a tailor, who is an alleged alcoholic, quarreled with his wife.

Following the argument, he took a knife and slit his throat. He was immediately shifted to a hospital by family members. Police said his condition is currently stable. Naresh is a resident of Petbasheerabad.

Police registered a case and said the investigation is being carried out. Police said that he used to frequently quarrel with his family members in a drunken state. Despite being counseled by friends and family, he continued troubling his family members.