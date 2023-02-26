HYDERABAD: Just a day after a student allegedly killed and dismembered the body of his friend for talking to his girlfriend, another similar gruesome murder was reported from Balapur in the city on Saturday.

As per reports in Sakshi, Shah Faizal, son of Mama Zafar of Osman Nagar, went missing from home on the 12th of this month. He told his family that he was going to Osmania Hospital and did not return even after midnight. When his parents tried reaching him, his phone was switched off. They started making inquiries with his friends and went searching for him, but could not trace him. Faizal's father Zafar registered a missing complaint with the Balapur police station on the 13th. Later, on February 25 (Saturday) at one o'clock in the night, the police received information that he was murdered. The accused was identified as Jabbar who belonged to Minar Colony and was a cosmetic salesman by profession. Both of them were said to be working together.

It was alleged that Faizal was brutally murdered by Jabbar and that he had dismembered the body. He separated the head and body. Two weeks after the murder, locals informed the police that a foul stench was emanating from Shaheen Nagar. Police recovered Faizal's body and he was identified based on his clothes by his parents.

The police converted the missing case into that of murder and shifted Faizal's body to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem. Police are investigating as to why Jabbar killed Faizal in such a brutal manner. It is suspected that Faisal was kidnapped on February 12 and murdered on the same day. Faizal was married and his wife was said to be pregnant.

Further details are awaited...

Also Read: Hyderabad: Gory Details Emerge in Naveen Murder Case