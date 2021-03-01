Adoni: Man Brutally Thrashed On Suspicion For Stealing Onions, Dies

KURNOOL: A man was brutally thrashed by farmers, on the suspicion of stealing onions, which were laid out to dry in the open.The severely injured man died, and a case was registered against them.

As per reports the incident took place at Kapati Nagalapuram in Adoni mandal in Kurnool district. Kosigi Circle Inspector Eswaraiah and Sub Inspector Dhananjaya said that the deceased identified as Dhanapuram Narasanna(55) had come to Kosigi to attend the Siddharudha Swamy Jathara. He slept in the temple precincts, as it was night.

On Sunday early morning, he got up, went to bathe in a canal at Sajjalaguddem, and took a short cut route through the fields to reach there. As it was still dark the farmers, who were guarding the onion crop thought that he was a thief who had come to steal the onions and thrashed him severely.

The wounded man was taken to the Adoni area hospital in a 108 ambulance, but he died later.

The police were informed about the matter and after inspecting the scene of crime, they filed a case against the farmers Kindigeri Eerannna, Kapati Eeranna, Kosigayya, Thayanna and a few others who had beat up the poor man.