Adilabad ZPHS Teacher Shares Obscene Photos To Students During Online Class

A school assistant in ZPHS Goatkuri village of Tamsi Mandal in Adilabad district was locked up by parents on Monday. He was enraged by parents over showing obscene videos on his mobile to children. The children later reported to their parents how MA Qadeer, who teaches English to Class VI students, had shown them obscene videos on Saturday.

On Monday, parents and villagers rushed to the school and locked up the teacher in his classroom for several hours, demanding action against him for corrupting the minds of their children. Meanwhile, Mandal Education Officer Srikanth and Inspector of Police Purushottamachary rushed to the school and inquired into the incident.

The students reiterated that they were not only shown porn videos but were also groped by their teacher. Based on their report, District Education Officer Ravinder Reddy kept the school assistant under suspension. However, the police have not registered any case against the teacher so far.

Also Read: IT Sleuths Raid On Major Pharma Group In Hyderabad, 400 Crores Black Money Seized