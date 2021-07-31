Adilabad: Minor Girl Kidnapped, Telangana Police Crack case in 3 Hours

Adilabad: Mavala police rescued a minor girl, who had been kidnapped by two youngsters within three hours of receiving information from the girl's mother. Both the youngsters were taken into custody.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Adilabad DSP SSV Venkateshwar Rao said the accused were Mohsin Khan and his friend from KRK Colony in Mavala Mandal center. The minor girl belongs to a tribal community and is a KRK colony resident.

When the 15-year-old girl went to attend nature's call at around 6 a.m., Mohsin and his helper grabbed her in an autorickshaw. After hearing an alarm made by the girl, the girl's parents realised their daughter had been taken away by unknown persons and they immediately informed the police.

At around 9 a.m., a team of experts from the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and a special team of policemen led by Inspector K Purushottam Chary apprehended Mohsin and his friend at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, and rescued the girl.

The Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra praised Adilabad Rural Inspector Purushottam Chary and Mavala in-charge Sub-Inspector Dagide Radhika, second Sub-Inspector D Padma, and their team for chasing the criminals