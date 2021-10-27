Adilabad: Group Clashes Leave 2 Dead, 26 Injured In Gundala Village

ADILABAD: Two persons were killed and 26 others critically injured in a fierce clash between two groups over past enmity in Gundala Village, Icchoda Mandal in Adilabad district on Wednesday. Two policemen were also injured in the clashes which erupted leading to tense moments in the village.

As per reports, two groups belonging to the MPTC and Sarpanch were at loggerheads over certain issues and on Wednesday the issue flared up once again leading to a violent attack. The members attacked each other with sticks and weapons leaving many hurt. The injured were taken to the Government Hospital for treatment.

Adilabad police have taken control of the village with SP Rajesh Chandra deploying police forces in the village and monitoring the situation.