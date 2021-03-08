Acid Attack on Medak Woman

In a tragic incident, a woman was allegedly attacked with acid in Gadi Peddapur village of Alladurgam Mandal in Medak district. The woman sustained severe burn injuries in the acid attack. She was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad after first aid and her condition is said to be critical.

The villagers found the women lying on the ground with burn injuries and alerted the police. The police learnt that she was a resident of the Antaipalli tanda of Tekmal Mandal.

According to the police, an unidentified assailant threw acid at her in the wee hours on Monday. The reason for this gruesome act is yet to be known. The police has registered a case and begun an investigation into the matter.

