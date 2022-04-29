Acid Attack on Bengaluru Woman for Refusing Love Proposal

Bengaluru: "Sir... Please do not spare him. Punish him severely," even as she writhed in anguish from burns sustained by an acid attack, the 24-year-old woman (name withheld) pleaded with the officers.

For reportedly declining to marry him, the criminal intended to teach her a lesson.

As doctors worked feverishly to limit the corrosive substance's harm to her body, she pleaded with police, who had arrived at the hospital to take her statement, to apprehend her attacker. Indeed, the event at Sunkadakatte, off Magadi Road, in Kamakshipalya police limits, sent shockwaves around the city, as the accused threatened her with severe repercussions if she refused him.

Also Read: B Tech Student Ramya Case: Guntur Special Court Finds Accused Sasikrishna Guilty Of Murder

The woman sustained burn injuries to her chest, back, and head. She was treated right away and is no longer in danger. However, doctors told us they will keep her under observation for seven days," Sanjeev M. Patil, deputy commissioner of police (west), said.

Based on the girl's allegation and preliminary investigation, police identified the attacker as Nagesh, the proprietor of a small garment business and a resident of Hegganahalli.

According to the investigation, Nagesh had remained as a renter at the woman's uncle's residence for seven years before stalking her. He used to expect her to love him, but she always said no. Nagesh was forced to leave his home by her uncle, but that did not stop him from pursuing her. He just discovered she worked at a private financial business and began following her to her office. He went to her job on Wednesday and made a scene in front of her coworkers, even though she made it apparent that she treated him like her brother.

According to the woman's father, "She narrated the incident to her aunt, who spoke to Nagesh's brother and briefed him about what had happened. Nagesh's brother had assured her aunt that he would counsel his brother and tell him not to harass her.

However, when she arrived at her office at 9 a.m. on Thursday, things took a hazardous turn. As she approached the stairwell, Nagesh appeared out of nowhere and attacked her with acid. The woman fled for shelter, taken aback. Nagesh, on the other hand, did not back down and proceeded to pour acid on her. He ran away as she screamed for help and is still on the loose.

The acid bottle was confiscated on the scene by Kamakshipalya police, who sent it to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for scientific analysis. Multiple teams were organised to track him down.

According to the woman's father, "Doctors have told us that not much damage has been caused to her eyes and heart; her skin has been burnt. We want police to punish him in front of our eyes."