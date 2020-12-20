Accused Of Theft By Family, Mother Kills Children, Hangs Self

KURNOOL: In a tragic incident, a mother killed her two sons and hung herself in a village in Kurnool district on Saturday. As per reports the deceased Savitha (35) who hailed from Sanduru village in Bellary, Karnataka was married to Satish Gupta of Gullyam village in Halaharvi mandal in the district fourteen years ago. They have two children Nishchal Kumar (12) and Venkatasai (7). They lived together jointly along with Satish's parents and his three brothers and their families.

As per the police version, she was pestering Satish to live separately, but he refused. She had a fight with him and left for her maternal home. After being pacified by her parents, she returned on Friday. On the same night they were said to have had a fight and upset that he refused her request once again, she is said to have allegedly committed the horrific act. On Saturday at 7 AM in the morning, she killed both her children by hanging them and after that, she also committed suicide by hanging herself in their bedroom.

But the locals have a different version about her death. A week ago, 10 tolas of gold went missing and the deceased's co-sisters and brother-in-laws accused her of stealing the gold. Apparently the husband also did not object to them accusing and troubling her. Unable to bear their harassment, she had gone to her mother's place and returned a week later.

The family members again troubled her, asking her to get back the stolen gold, which is why she committed suicide out of depression of being labelled a thief, they say.

Aluru CI Bhaskar and Halaharvi SI Narendra inspected the place and were verifying the reasons for their deaths. The bodies were shifted to Aluru Government Hospital for post-mortem and a case was registered as per the complaint of the family members.