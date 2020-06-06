HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Saturday trapped Kandala Nagarjuna Reddy, Revenue Inspector of Shaikpet Mandal Revenue Office, in a case of bribery. He was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe amount of Rs 15 lakh from a land owner. The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused RI.

According to an ACB press release, the revenue inspector has demanded Rs 30 lakh from a person who owns 1.5 acres of land in Banjara Hills and asked him to pay Rs.15 lakh as advance. The ACB officials also raided Banjara Hills police station as a sub-inspector of the police station Ravinder also faced allegations of receiving a bribe in connection with the same land. As per the ACB press release, the revenue inspector and police sub-inspector were being arrested and produced before the Special Judge for ACB cases.

In connection with the case, the ACB officials also conducted searches at the residence of Shaikpet Tahsildar CH Sujatha and found cash to the tune of Rs 30,00,000 in addition to gold and other valuables.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on.