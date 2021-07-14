ACB Nabs Telangana Cop, Nekkonda Mandal Agriculture Officer For Bribe

Mandal Agriculture Officer (MAO), Nekkonda, Adidala Sampath Reddy was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Vadde Ekambaram at the MAO’s chamber at Nekkonda.

Sampath Reddy allegedly sought a bribe from Ekambaram, the owner of a fertiliser and pesticide shop in Appalraopet village, Nekkonda mandal, so that he would not ‘inspect Ekambaram's shop and won't bother him in operating his business.

Warangal ACB DSP Madhusudan said that Vadde Ekambaram of Appalraopet village was harassed by Sampath to give him money so that there will not be any checks for the renewal of of Ekambaram's ODCMS shop. ACB officials caught Sampath Reddy red-handed while taking Rs 10,000 at the farm office at around 2 to 2.25 pm on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against him. The ACB officials said that Sampath Reddy was arrested and would be produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad.

In another incident, T Chandrashekhar, a Sub-Inspector at the Peddemul police station in Vikarabad district along with Krishna Reddy, a court constable was arrested by ACB for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs.30,000 from a complainant, Y Srinivas.

A few days ago, SI Chandrasekhar seized two sand tractors belonging to MPTC Srinivas of Mambapur village. The police officer demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to deposit the tractors in the court. Two days ago, SI allegedly accepted Rs 20,000 and he was caught red-handedly while accepting Rs. 30,000 at the police station.