HYDERABAD: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Friday formally arrested corruption-tainted Sankaraiah, Inspector of Police of Shabad, in a recent bribery case. Sankaraiah, along with Assistant Sub Inspector Rajender, was caught red-handed on Thursday while receiving a bribe of Rs 1.2 lakhs in connection with a land dispute in Solipet.

The ACB officials, who trapped both the police officials based on a complaint, have been carrying out searches in Sankaraiah’s house since Thursday. Interestingly, the ACB team laid the trap right on the premises of the Shabad police station and caught the two red-handed. In the subsequent extensive searches, a large amount of liquid cash besides gold ornaments, which were found to be disproportionate assets, have been seized from Sankaraiah’s house.

After formally arresting the corruption-tainted police official, the ACB authorities are expected to produce him before the judge of an ACB court here on Friday evening. ASI Rajender was also arrested in connection with the bribery case.

Sankaraiah and Rajender demanded the bribe from one Venkannagari Vijay Mohan Reddy of Solipet under Shabad mandal limits, promising to favour him in a land dispute. A case was registered against Vijay Mohan Reddy with regard to a land dispute he has with Bharathamma of his village.

Promising to bail Vijay Mohan Reddy out of the case, the two police officials demanded a hefty bribe in return for it. Vijay Mohan Reddy had to agree to pay Rs 1.2 lakhs to Sankaraiah and Rajender. But with the victim approaching the ACB for help, things turned for the worse for the two cops.

As part of the ACB’s trap, Vijay Mohan Reddy went to the police station on Thursday to hand over the money to Sankaraiah. The circle inspector instead asked him to hand over the money to ASI Rajender who was waiting outside. The ACB sleuths caught Rajender red-handed and took both the police officials into their custody.