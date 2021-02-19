Abids Police Rescue 3-Year-Old Child From Kidnappers

Hyderabad: A team of Hyderabad Police on Friday, February 19th, rescued a three-year-old boy and nabbed his kidnappers from the city within hours of receiving a complaint in the matter.

Abids Police team rescued a three-year-old boy from kidnappers who grabbed him. Some quick thinking on the Abids Police part saved the life of the 3-year-old boy and helped nab the kidnappers.

City police Commissioner Sri. Anjani Kumar IPS will address the media today at 3 pm in his office at Basheerbagh. He will shed light on the incident and about those involved. Information is yet to be known on the boy’s condition.

Earlier also, in a similar case, the Hyderabad Police with their quick thinking saved a 7-year-old boy's life from kidnappers within the hour of receiving the complaint. Kudos to Hyderabad Police for their efforts and quick thinking that helps save people.